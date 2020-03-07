Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on KONE OYJ/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KONE OYJ/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.67. KONE OYJ/ADR has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $33.97.

KONE OYJ/ADR Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

