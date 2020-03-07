Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hain Celestial Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Hain Celestial Group in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HAIN. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

HAIN stock opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

