Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.23 EPS.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, S&P Equity Research upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.64.

NXPI stock opened at $111.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.40, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $85.38 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $229,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

