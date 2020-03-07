Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Urogen Pharma Ltd’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:URGN)

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urogen Pharma in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will earn ($1.66) per share for the year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on URGN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. National Securities assumed coverage on Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $29.11 on Thursday. Urogen Pharma has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $41.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.16).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,571,000 after buying an additional 99,800 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 834,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,663,000 after buying an additional 154,007 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 669,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,339,000 after buying an additional 29,974 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Urogen Pharma by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

