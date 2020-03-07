Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Match Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Match Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the technology company will earn $1.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Match Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTCH. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $65.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.49. Match Group has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $95.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.66.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 237.44%. The firm had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,106,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in Match Group by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

