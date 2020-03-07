Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAC. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $304.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.65.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $198.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.50. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $192.99 and a 12-month high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,492,670 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

