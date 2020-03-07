Jeff Horing Sells 50,000 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Director Jeff Horing sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.82, for a total transaction of $7,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,488.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeff Horing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Jeff Horing sold 46,450 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.44, for a total transaction of $6,709,238.00.

AYX opened at $134.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. Alteryx Inc has a one year low of $67.32 and a one year high of $160.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AYX. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,974,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $50,681,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,614,000 after acquiring an additional 345,925 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $33,760,000. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 477,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,824,000 after acquiring an additional 263,257 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

