James O’boyle Sells 13,700 Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) SVP James O’boyle sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $1,075,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VRNS opened at $76.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.62. Varonis Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $93.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 74.25% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Varonis Systems to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,147.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $131,000.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

