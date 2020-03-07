James Graham Acquires 40,000 Shares of Coles Group Ltd (ASX:COL) Stock

Coles Group Ltd (ASX:COL) insider James Graham acquired 40,000 shares of Coles Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$14.48 ($10.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$579,000.00 ($410,638.30).

Shares of ASX:COL opened at A$15.70 ($11.13) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.91. Coles Group Ltd has a 52-week low of A$11.13 ($7.89) and a 52-week high of A$17.25 ($12.23). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.66.

Get Coles Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. Coles Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.75%.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through operating 809 supermarkets. The company also operates coles.com.au, an online supermarket with various delivery channels; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.