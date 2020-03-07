iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

IWV opened at $173.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.10. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $160.87 and a 1 year high of $198.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

