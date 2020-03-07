iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 107.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,581 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,352,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,735,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,608,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,438 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,686,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,614 shares during the period.

Shares of EEM opened at $40.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

