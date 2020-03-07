Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Rating Increased to Buy at Santander

Santander upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ISNPY. ValuEngine upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.96.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

