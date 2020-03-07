International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.04, but opened at $9.61. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. International Game Technology shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 6,063,647 shares trading hands.

IGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 92.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in International Game Technology by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

About International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

