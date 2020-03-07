Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.18.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $91.41 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $56.76 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.10.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.47). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 455.79% and a negative net margin of 136.78%. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.97) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, insider David A. Ford sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $30,344.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $194,842.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,033 shares of company stock worth $463,080. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

