Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSWF opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $13.82.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

