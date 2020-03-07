Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS TRSWF opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $13.82.
Inter Pipeline Company Profile
