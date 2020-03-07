Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its stake in Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Intellicheck worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in Intellicheck by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 133,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth about $767,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000.

NYSEAMERICAN IDN opened at $6.82 on Friday. Intellicheck Inc has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

