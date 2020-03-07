Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Tuerkcan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.69) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $709.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.15. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 230.92% and a negative return on equity of 36.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

