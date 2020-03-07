Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) & Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Financial Analysis

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) and Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Insulet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Insulet has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Insulet and Cardiovascular Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet 1.58% 9.56% 1.54% Cardiovascular Systems -2.66% -4.90% -3.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Insulet and Cardiovascular Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet 1 7 10 0 2.50 Cardiovascular Systems 1 2 2 0 2.20

Insulet currently has a consensus target price of $172.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.07%. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus target price of $51.25, indicating a potential upside of 34.30%. Given Cardiovascular Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cardiovascular Systems is more favorable than Insulet.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Insulet and Cardiovascular Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet $738.20 million 15.27 $11.60 million $0.19 943.68 Cardiovascular Systems $248.02 million 5.42 -$250,000.00 ($0.01) -3,816.00

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Cardiovascular Systems. Cardiovascular Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Insulet beats Cardiovascular Systems on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod. It sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, Israel, and internationally. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

