Insider Selling: Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Sells $20,737,873.16 in Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,485,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $20,737,873.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,199,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,431,748.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Evan Spiegel sold 132,700 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $2,393,908.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Evan Spiegel sold 369,308 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $6,647,544.00.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.31. Snap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 34.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561,652 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap in the third quarter worth $182,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Snap by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Snap by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

