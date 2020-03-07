Insider Selling: SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) CEO Sells 24,744 Shares of Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $6,903,328.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $285.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 221.37 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.90. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.50 and a fifty-two week high of $309.85.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.62.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

