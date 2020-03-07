Insider Selling: SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) CEO Sells 24,744 Shares of Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $6,903,328.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $285.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 221.37 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.90. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.50 and a fifty-two week high of $309.85.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.62.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
