Insider Buying: Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Major Shareholder Acquires 139,219 Shares of Stock

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 139,219 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $1,669,235.81. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $11.70 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
