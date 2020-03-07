Insider Buying: Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Major Shareholder Acquires 139,219 Shares of Stock

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 139,219 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $1,669,235.81. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $11.70 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 7.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 33,144 shares during the period.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

