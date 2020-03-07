Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Position Decreased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NGVT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 43.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 346.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $46.89 on Friday. Ingevity Corp has a one year low of $42.67 and a one year high of $116.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.03.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 48.02% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John C. Fortson purchased 2,290 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,995.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard B. Kelson bought 1,028 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.21 per share, with a total value of $49,559.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,255. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.