ING Groep (NYSE:ING) versus Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBSPF) Critical Analysis

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) and Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ING Groep and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ING Groep 26.13% 8.94% 0.53% Royal Bank of Scotland Group 17.73% 6.67% 0.41%

ING Groep has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ING Groep and Royal Bank of Scotland Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ING Groep 0 4 4 0 2.50 Royal Bank of Scotland Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

ING Groep presently has a consensus price target of $11.15, indicating a potential upside of 31.80%. Given ING Groep’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ING Groep is more favorable than Royal Bank of Scotland Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ING Groep and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ING Groep $20.51 billion 1.61 $5.35 billion $1.38 6.13 Royal Bank of Scotland Group $22.45 billion 1.12 $4.52 billion N/A N/A

ING Groep has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Royal Bank of Scotland Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of ING Groep shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ING Groep beats Royal Bank of Scotland Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans. It also provides mortgage, payment, savings, investment, and secured and unsecured lending products and services. In addition, the company offers specialized lending, corporate finance, and debt and equity markets solutions, as well as working capital, cash management, and trade and treasury services; and financial market, trade finance, overdraft, and foreign exchange transaction services. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, and rest of Europe. ING Groep N.V. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company also offers wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset finance, and offshore banking; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

