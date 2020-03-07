Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst T. Curran anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Independence Contract Drilling has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.69.

Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Independence Contract Drilling shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, February 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 11th.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.60 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 29.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,147,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 339,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 45,183 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

