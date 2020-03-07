IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Bought by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,488 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of IMPINJ worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in IMPINJ in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in IMPINJ during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in IMPINJ during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,691,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in IMPINJ during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in IMPINJ by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 180,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $23.03 on Friday. IMPINJ Inc has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 9.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.10 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. IMPINJ’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IMPINJ Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PI. ValuEngine upgraded IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

In other news, VP Denise Masters sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $37,839.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,849.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $91,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,827 shares of company stock valued at $656,056 in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

