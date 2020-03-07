IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from to and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.40.

IGMS stock opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.62, a current ratio of 38.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $74.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.86.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director M Kathleen Behrens bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $497,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $55,806,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $438,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $4,504,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IGM Biosciences (IGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.