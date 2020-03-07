Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lowered its holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,274 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Icon were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Icon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,029,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Icon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Icon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Icon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Icon by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Icon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price (up from $179.00) on shares of Icon in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Icon from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

ICLR stock opened at $159.70 on Friday. Icon Plc has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $178.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.38.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $725.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.13 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Icon Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.