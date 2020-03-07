ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,283 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of ICF International worth $9,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ICF International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ICF International by 101.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,066 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in ICF International by 8.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 415,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,708 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ICF International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ICF International by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICFI. ValuEngine raised shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sidoti lowered their target price on ICF International from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on ICF International in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded ICF International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ICF International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $82.50 on Friday. ICF International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.17 and a fifty-two week high of $95.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.79.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). ICF International had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $396.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ICF International Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

ICF International Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

