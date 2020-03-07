Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

H has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $69.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.81. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $66.64 and a twelve month high of $94.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $360,309.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $111,629.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,245.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 705,892 shares of company stock worth $60,461,939 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $46,526,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 875.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,253,000 after purchasing an additional 172,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 191,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after purchasing an additional 60,768 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

