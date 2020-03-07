Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) PT Lowered to C$10.50 at CIBC

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

HSE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.91.

Shares of TSE HSE opened at C$5.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a PE ratio of -3.57. Husky Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.98 and a 1 year high of C$14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Husky Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.46%.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

