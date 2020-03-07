Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) versus Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Critical Contrast

Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) and Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hurricane Energy and Key Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Key Energy Services $521.70 million 0.00 -$88.80 million ($4.53) -0.02

Hurricane Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Key Energy Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Key Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Key Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hurricane Energy and Key Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A Key Energy Services -20.26% -2,602.22% -23.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hurricane Energy and Key Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hurricane Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 Key Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Hurricane Energy has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Energy Services has a beta of 3.24, meaning that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hurricane Energy beats Key Energy Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax. Hurricane Energy plc has 37 million barrels of 2P reserves in the Lancaster field; controls 100% of 2.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent 2C contingent resources; and has 935 million stock barrels of oil in Best Case prospective resources in the Warwick prospect. The company was formerly known as Hurricane Exploration plc and changed its name to Hurricane Energy plc in April 2013. Hurricane Energy plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services that involve recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, and foam air units. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Houston, Texas.

