Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Shares Down 5.6% After Earnings Miss

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.85, 565,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 76% from the average session volume of 321,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.34% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,161,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 197,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 37,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

