Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Shares Down 5.6% After Earnings Miss

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.85, 565,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 76% from the average session volume of 321,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.
The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.34% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.06.
Hudson Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HDSN)
Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.
Recommended Story: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.