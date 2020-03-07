HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is engaged in developing and marketing a technology platform which consists of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics for sample profiling applications including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development. Its products include HTG Edge System, HTG Edge Assays and HTG Assay Direct. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

HTGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.33. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,012 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2,037.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 173,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

