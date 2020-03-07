Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HOPE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

HOPE opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.52. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 342,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 152.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 183,702 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 43,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 624,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

