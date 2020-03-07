Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Receives Media Impact Rating of 3.40

News headlines about Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) have been trending very positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Honeywell International earned a daily sentiment score of 3.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the conglomerate an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Honeywell International’s score:

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON opened at $164.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $150.38 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.