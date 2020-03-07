Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Home Depot (NYSE:HD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $270.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.35.

Home Depot stock opened at $228.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $262.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.05. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

