Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HOMB. BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Home Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. Home Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Home Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In other Home Bancshares news, CEO Tracy French bought 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $44,320.50. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $32,189.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new stake in Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

