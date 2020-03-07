Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Hoegh LNG Partners alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hoegh LNG Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hoegh LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.80.

NYSE HMLP opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $396.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Hoegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $7,815,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.