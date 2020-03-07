Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Separately, Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE HI opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In related news, Director F Joseph Loughrey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. Also, VP J Michael Whitted bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.56 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,320. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 13.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,015,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

