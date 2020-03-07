HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HighPoint Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company. It focuses on the development of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. HighPoint Resources Corporation, formerly known as Bill Barrett Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut HighPoint Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of HPR opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. HighPoint Resources has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $122.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.73.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,767,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,781,000 after buying an additional 7,606,583 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,922,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after buying an additional 476,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in HighPoint Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,260,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,789 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in HighPoint Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,138,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 714,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its position in HighPoint Resources by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,597,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 89,538 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

