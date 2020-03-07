Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.10, but opened at $11.45. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Hertz Global shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 8,255,300 shares traded.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HTZ. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hertz Global from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hertz Global by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hertz Global by 11.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Hertz Global by 69.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the third quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hertz Global by 20.4% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 76,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hertz Global Company Profile (NYSE:HTZ)

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

