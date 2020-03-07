Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Stock Price Down 8.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)’s stock price was down 8.5% during trading on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $14.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.89, approximately 1,657,912 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 578,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HT. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

In other news, COO Neil H. Shah acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 405,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Leven acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $102,340.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 55,856 shares of company stock worth $680,828. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,060,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,430,000 after buying an additional 53,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,050,000 after buying an additional 36,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 78,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 30,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $4,512,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $552.08 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.