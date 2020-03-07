Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
HLTOY stock opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.96. Hellenic Telecom Organization has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31.
Hellenic Telecom Organization Company Profile
Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecom Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecom Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.