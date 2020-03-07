Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HLTOY stock opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.96. Hellenic Telecom Organization has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31.

Hellenic Telecom Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

