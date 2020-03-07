Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from to . The stock had previously closed at $0.61, but opened at $0.82. Heat Biologics shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 145,631,211 shares traded.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Heat Biologics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Heat Biologics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
About Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.
