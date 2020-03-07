Head to Head Survey: Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) vs. Safestore (NYSE:SFSHF)

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) and Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Saul Centers and Safestore’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers $231.52 million 4.46 $51.72 million $3.08 14.45 Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.7% of Saul Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of Saul Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Saul Centers and Safestore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers 0 3 0 0 2.00 Safestore 0 0 0 0 N/A

Saul Centers currently has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.84%. Given Saul Centers’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than Safestore.

Volatility & Risk

Saul Centers has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safestore has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Saul Centers and Safestore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers 22.34% 20.27% 3.24% Safestore N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Saul Centers beats Safestore on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties. Over 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

About Safestore

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

