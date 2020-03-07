Head to Head Survey: LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) vs. Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and Ooma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -46.96% -12.55% -11.01% Ooma -13.73% -48.71% -19.09%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LiveRamp and Ooma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 5 0 3.00 Ooma 2 1 3 0 2.17

LiveRamp currently has a consensus target price of $63.40, indicating a potential upside of 83.45%. Ooma has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.32%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Ooma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

100.0% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Ooma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ooma has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and Ooma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $285.62 million 8.15 $1.03 billion ($1.37) -25.23 Ooma $129.23 million 2.56 -$14.57 million ($0.69) -22.12

LiveRamp has higher revenue and earnings than Ooma. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ooma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LiveRamp beats Ooma on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love. It also provides AbiliTec, an offline PII resolution technology that gives platforms and the marketers they work with the ability to connect and update what they know about consumers, resolve PII data across enterprise databases and systems, and deliver a better customer experience. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc. creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system that provides everything needed to manage communications in and out of the office for small businesses; Ooma Office Mobile HD app to make, receive, and transfer phone calls; and Ooma Enterprise, an unified-communications-as-a-service. It also provides Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; Ooma Telo Air, a solution that connects to the Internet wirelessly using the home's Wi-Fi network and can be paired with mobile phones to answer incoming mobile calls from any phone in the home; and Ooma HD3 cordless handset. In addition, the company offers Ooma Premier Service, a suite of advanced calling features to enhance the capabilities of Ooma Telo; and Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings with iOS or Android device over a Wi-Fi or cellular data connection. Further, it provides Ooma Smart Security, a security and monitoring platform; Ooma Smart Cam, an indoor/outdoor high-definition video security camera; and Talkatone mobile app. The company offers its products through direct sales, retailers, distributors, and resellers, as well as online. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

