Head-To-Head Survey: Federated Hermes (FHI) vs. Its Competitors

Federated Hermes (NYSE: FHI) is one of 59 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Federated Hermes to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Federated Hermes and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 0 0 0 0 N/A Federated Hermes Competitors 748 2652 2763 150 2.37

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 26.91%. Given Federated Hermes’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Federated Hermes has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Federated Hermes has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federated Hermes’ peers have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Federated Hermes and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.33 billion $272.34 million 9.86 Federated Hermes Competitors $1.46 billion $293.67 million 13.28

Federated Hermes’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Federated Hermes. Federated Hermes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Federated Hermes pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.6% and pay out 47.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Federated Hermes and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 20.52% 28.65% 15.66% Federated Hermes Competitors 15.58% 66.70% 8.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Federated Hermes peers beat Federated Hermes on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

