Head to Head Review: Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) vs. National Energy Services Reunited (OTCMKTS:NESR)

Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) and National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Hurricane Energy has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Energy Services Reunited has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hurricane Energy and National Energy Services Reunited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A National Energy Services Reunited 5.98% 7.42% 4.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hurricane Energy and National Energy Services Reunited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National Energy Services Reunited $658.39 million 1.00 $64.49 million $0.74 10.20

National Energy Services Reunited has higher revenue and earnings than Hurricane Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hurricane Energy and National Energy Services Reunited, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hurricane Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 National Energy Services Reunited 0 0 4 0 3.00

National Energy Services Reunited has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 118.54%. Given National Energy Services Reunited’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Energy Services Reunited is more favorable than Hurricane Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.5% of National Energy Services Reunited shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited beats Hurricane Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax. Hurricane Energy plc has 37 million barrels of 2P reserves in the Lancaster field; controls 100% of 2.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent 2C contingent resources; and has 935 million stock barrels of oil in Best Case prospective resources in the Warwick prospect. The company was formerly known as Hurricane Exploration plc and changed its name to Hurricane Energy plc in April 2013. Hurricane Energy plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units. This segment also provides artificial lift services; laboratory services; and surface and subsurface safety systems, high-pressure packer systems, flow controls, service tools, expandable liner technology, vacuum insulated tubing technology, and engineering capabilities with manufacturing capacity and testing facilities. In addition, the Production Services segment offers pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and production assurance chemicals. Its Drilling and Evaluation Services segment provides fishing and remedial solutions, rig services, and well testing services to measure solids, gas, and oil and water produced from a well; wireline logging services; drilling and workover rigs; turbines and directional drilling; drilling fluid systems and related technologies; slickline services for removal of scale, wax and sand build-up, setting plugs, changing out gas lift valves, and fishing and other well applications; and rents drilling tools, as well as sources, treats, and disposes water for oil and gas, municipal, and industrial use. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

