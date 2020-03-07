Head to Head Contrast: LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) versus Sequans Communications (NASDAQ:SQNS)

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LightPath Technologies and Sequans Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sequans Communications 0 0 3 0 3.00

LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $0.75, indicating a potential downside of 39.52%. Sequans Communications has a consensus target price of $9.42, indicating a potential upside of 83.92%. Given Sequans Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than LightPath Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Sequans Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies -8.05% -8.12% -5.85% Sequans Communications -110.67% N/A -50.86%

Volatility & Risk

LightPath Technologies has a beta of -0.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sequans Communications has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Sequans Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Sequans Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $33.75 million 0.95 -$2.68 million ($0.07) -17.71 Sequans Communications $30.86 million 3.94 -$36.08 million ($1.37) -3.74

LightPath Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sequans Communications. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sequans Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sequans Communications beats LightPath Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and China, as well as through distributors and channel partners in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks. The company offers baseband solutions used to encode and decode data based on 4G protocols that serve as the wireless processing platform for a 4G device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; and system-on-chip solutions that integrate the baseband and RF transceiver functions. Its solutions serves as the wireless communications platform in various devices, including USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for computing and multimedia devices; and customer-premises equipment, such as fixed wireless broadband access modems, routers, and residential gateways. The company's solutions also provide connectivity for industrial devices in transportation, security, asset tracking, retail, smart energy, smart city, agriculture, healthcare, and other applications. It serves OEMs, ODMs, contract manufacturers, or system integrators, as well as distributors who provide customer communications, logistics, and support functions. The company operates in the Asia-Pacific region, including Taiwan, China, South Korea, and Japan; Europe; the Middle East; and North and South America. Sequans Communications S.A. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

