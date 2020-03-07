Head-To-Head Comparison: Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) & e.Digital (NASDAQ:EDIG)

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) and e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nlight and e.Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nlight $176.62 million 3.18 -$12.88 million ($0.24) -62.04 e.Digital $700,000.00 N/A -$1.27 million N/A N/A

e.Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nlight.

Volatility and Risk

Nlight has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nlight and e.Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nlight 0 2 3 0 2.60 e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nlight currently has a consensus target price of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 37.00%. Given Nlight’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nlight is more favorable than e.Digital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.0% of Nlight shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Nlight shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of e.Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nlight and e.Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nlight -7.29% -3.93% -3.41% e.Digital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nlight beats e.Digital on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About e.Digital

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

